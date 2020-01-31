Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > United Nations > U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence

U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The U.N. aid agency for Palestinian refugees voiced concern on Friday that the U.S. administration's Middle East peace plan will spark further violence and said it had contingency measures in place to boost protection and assistance in the occupied territories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections 45:51

 US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordan: A muted response to Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Jordan: A muted response to Trump's Middle East plan

Jordan, which has traditionally played a role in previous peace plans, had been sidelined from discussions for Trump's controversial plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Trump's controversial Middle East plan follows decades of conflict [Video]Trump's controversial Middle East plan follows decades of conflict

A day after US President Donald Trump announced his Middle East plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calls for mobilisation by various Palestinian factions have gone mostly unheeded.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Palestinians face uphill battle against Trump's Middle East plan

When Palestinian leaders learned that the release of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan was imminent, they swiftly announced a "day of rage" - a...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraSify

Turkey's Erdogan criticizes Arab silence over U.S. Middle East plan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations for not speaking out against the U.S. Middle East plan which he...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Themailonline1

The mail news online U.N. Aid Agency Fears U.S. Middle East Plan Will Spark Violence https://t.co/EiBOocxNGs https://t.co/3in5wZeNPC 18 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen U.N. Aid Agency Fears U.S. Middle East Plan Will Spark Violence - https://t.co/PMkObtsFOF 32 minutes ago

nafeul_md

MD Nafeul Ferdous Shopnil RT @anewscomtr: The UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees voiced concern that the U.S. administration's Middle East peace plan will spark… 42 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence https://t.co/6s9knnquHB https://t.co/E6wRRb6e6P 46 minutes ago

asabeshehu

ASABE SHEHU YAR'ADUA U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence https://t.co/NdgIoGWKA0 https://t.co/WT6MZgU5g1 47 minutes ago

atrefugees

National Refugee Institute RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence: The U.N. aid agency for Palestinian re… 47 minutes ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence https://t.co/Kyf1M64cJD 48 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica U.N. aid agency fears U.S. Middle East plan will spark violence: The U.N. aid agency for Palesti… https://t.co/oH5Iu8RctW 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.