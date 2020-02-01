Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Britain May Be Out, But Brexit Process Is Far From Over – OpEd

Britain May Be Out, But Brexit Process Is Far From Over – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
By Chris Doyle*

Many did not believe this day would come. Others just feared it would. To the tune of “Auld Lang Syne,” the European Parliament bid auf wiedersehen to Britain on Wednesday night following its final vote to endorse the withdrawal agreement. It may not be lost on those present that Brexit was a very English...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now? 03:04

 Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU [Video]Brexiteers celebrate as Britain leaves EU

The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Ferries leave Calais heading for post-Brexit Britain [Video]Ferries leave Calais heading for post-Brexit Britain

The first Calais to Dover cross-Channel ferries due to arrive in post-Brexit Britain have departed from the French port. The three boats - the first DFDS, and the others P&O - left Calais while Britain..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Risks Inherent In UK’s Brexit Transition Period – OpEd

By Andrew Hammond* With the UK set to leave the EU on Friday, the nation will begin an 11-month “transition period.” While some have been reassured by...
Eurasia Review

Beyond Brexit day: What direction for Britain?

Britain may be leaving, but just how far away is it going? Ahead of Brexit Day on Friday, Boris Johnson can look across the Atlantic as his foreign secretary...
France 24 Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

ToryContrarian

Matt RT @Schuldensuehner: We will miss you: Britain finally breaks away from EU after 47 years of membership, marking one of the biggest politic… 3 minutes ago

Asif_Iqbal_86

Asif Iqbal So Brexit and Mexit both have happened. Turbulent divorce is a testing time for Britain. But Johnson and likes of… https://t.co/6OwjuNk4WA 15 minutes ago

UNITY58585056

@UNITY RT @ycl_britain: YCL General Secretary, Johnnie Hunter, today on the beginning of the process for Britain leaving the EU 🔴🗣🎙 #Brexit #EU #B… 25 minutes ago

mrRT76182763

Mea Culpa Good morning independent Britain, how we all feeling this morning? We arise to not only a new day but the first da… https://t.co/tak3D1toz5 50 minutes ago

ISINGSUGER2016

Jacqueline RT @TelePolitics: It's been over 1300 days since Britain voted to leave the EU and it's finally becoming a reality. The Brexit process ha… 3 hours ago

susancandiotti

susan candiotti “Britain must still negotiate its future trade relations with the European Union, a thorny process that could take… https://t.co/eVU0crbaUw 4 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP_Europe: How did we get here? Britain's path towards the Brexit door has been a long process and may have had its seeds in 1946 when… 5 hours ago

tomcoates

Tom Coates @NewsUnqualified The process of leaving the EU is known as ‘Brexit’ which is a collapse of two words - Britain and… https://t.co/wT3gKB45SJ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.