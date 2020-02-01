Global  

Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate rejects witnesses

Japan Today Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump's acquittal in just the third trial to…
News video: Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book 01:59

 The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that reportedly depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate impeachment trial entered a new phase. Yahaira...

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Bolton’s revelations could hardly come at a worse time for Trump.

Until now, Mr. Trump seemed assured not only of acquittal but appeared likely to fend off the testimony of any more witnesses.
NYTimes.com

Senate rejects calling witnesses

Senate rejects calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, pushing one step closer to acquittal vote. (Jan. 31)
USATODAY.com

