What is in Trump's Middle East plan?

Al Jazeera Monday, 3 February 2020
We break down key elements to President Trump's Middle East plan, which he has referred to as the 'deal of the century'.
News video: Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan 02:49

 Arab leaders say US initiative does not meet 'minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people'.

Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's 'deal of a century' [Video]Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Hundreds of Palestinians poured into the streets of Gaza on Saturday (February 1st) in protest at US President Donald Trump's Middle-East peace plan which he dubbed "the deal of the century." The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published

Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published


Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's Middle East plan 'path to durable peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, saying it presented a "realistic path" for...
Reuters

Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land: Turkey

Turkey dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan on Tuesday as an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and kill off prospects of establishing a...
Reuters

AnayansGallardo

🇺🇸❤️🇵🇦Anayansia Gallardo-Rueda de Churchill🌊 What the Palestinians are being ‘offered’ now is not rights or a state, but a permanent state of Apartheid.” The ex… https://t.co/Kv8Cc0dopC 5 minutes ago

Yansan_09

A-Mami-in-Miami & FL-Voter What the Palestinians are being ‘offered’ now is not rights or a state, but a permanent state of Apartheid.” The ex… https://t.co/STnaGKDRnq 5 minutes ago

KathyM19828574

Kathy M @chris_law_lee @bearcatsays @NewGopforUSA @realDonaldTrump And what war are you talking about? The Middle East war… https://t.co/Y7cXWQ7ubM 9 minutes ago

JoeCraf73360228

Joe Craft RT @GOPLeader: In the last 10 days, President Trump: • Worked on a Middle East peace plan • Stood up to China with a landmark trade agreeme… 10 minutes ago

WakingTheFury

The Fury The Trump Middle East Peace Plan has been presented with barely a mention about Jerusalem and what God's Peace Plan… https://t.co/EZbXF8iWJR 11 minutes ago

doc_hal

Dr.Halina Kruk RT @amirtibon: Kushner tells Egyptian TV that the Palestinians can negotiate with Israel over the map he proposed. But if Israel annexes al… 16 minutes ago

RedSquirrelsYo

Not Long Now... RT @SIMONZEE5: Who cares what these ignorant morons think. Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejects Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ peace… 18 minutes ago

martybgood1

Marty b 2020 The Donny and Benji show failed at the matinee, obviously they must have known it wouldn't be accepted 🤔🤔they have… https://t.co/hBPcRFpX17 20 minutes ago

