John Michael Murray RT @Reuters: UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over U.S. extradition https://t.co/FKyu2a6bSC https://t.co/K8l1p6LF67 11 minutes ago

CNA UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition https://t.co/Ie2Nc6kCNw https://t.co/B1zYBpP1rK 15 minutes ago

_________ RT @Ojos_al_Saber: ‼️🔁‼️ UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition https://t.co/jsQbEYMLca ❗️🔄❗️ #Followbac… 18 minutes ago

Jonathan Selvera UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition...#CNBC #Tech https://t.co/lHudJyXVaf 19 minutes ago

🌎 Ojos al Saber 🌍 ‼️🔁‼️ UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition https://t.co/jsQbEYMLca ❗️🔄❗️… https://t.co/pW7VVzYWuh 22 minutes ago

Reuters UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over U.S. extradition https://t.co/FKyu2a6bSC https://t.co/K8l1p6LF67 22 minutes ago

Kate Beioley Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch submits to arrest over US charges -- contentious in the wake of US refusal to extradit… https://t.co/8z3xcqHpr7 24 minutes ago