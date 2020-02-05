Global  

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch submits himself for arrest over U.S. extradition

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, submitted himself for arrest on Wednesday as part of a bid by the United States to extradite him to face criminal charges.
