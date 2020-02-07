Global  

Cameroon elections dominated by boycott and separatist violence

France 24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Cameroon votes Sunday in polls overshadowed both by separatist violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and a partial opposition boycott.
News video: Polls open in Cameroon vote overshadowed by violence, boycott

 Main opposition party, the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), is refusing to field a single candidate.

Cameroon elections overshadowed by calls for boycott and violence

Cameroon prepares to head to the polls this Sunday but there are calls to boycott the polls as separatist unrest in its North and South West regions...
France 24

Cameroon elections: Polls overshadowed by boycott, separatist violence

Polls have closed in the central African country after elections were dominated by a boycott from the main opposition party and separatist violence. President...
Deutsche Welle

