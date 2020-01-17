EU should offer UK 'equivalence' on financial services: UK's Javid
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The European Union should continue to recognize Britain's financial services industry as meeting equivalent regulatory standards when a Brexit transition period ends next year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
