EU should offer UK 'equivalence' on financial services: UK's Javid

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The European Union should continue to recognize Britain's financial services industry as meeting equivalent regulatory standards when a Brexit transition period ends next year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Britain, EU split over financial market access

Britain wants a stable relationship with the European Union for "decades to come" in financial services, Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday,...
Reuters

'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells Britain

British authorities should be "under no illusion" on financial services in future relations with the European Union after the Brexit transition period ends, EU...
Reuters India


