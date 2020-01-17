EU should offer UK 'equivalence' on financial services: UK's Javid

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, General Contractors & Builders In trading on Friday, credit services & lending shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ocwen Financial, up about 33.2% and shares of Pennymac.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published 4 days ago Will I Have Enough to Retire? Trying to figure out if you have enough money to retire can seem complicated. The truth is, there is no one answer for everyone. So what are the key components that can help you figure out "Will I Have.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:57Published on January 17, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Britain, EU split over financial market access Britain wants a stable relationship with the European Union for "decades to come" in financial services, Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday,...

Reuters 2 hours ago



'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells Britain British authorities should be "under no illusion" on financial services in future relations with the European Union after the Brexit transition period ends, EU...

Reuters India 3 hours ago





Tweets about this