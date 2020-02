ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he would seek to give federal officials access to New York state driving records for applicants to Global Entry and other federal programs that allow travelers to quickly pass through airports and borders. The announcement by Cuomo comes days after federal officials banned New York residents […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are battling over the federal government's ban preventing New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Travelers programs. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:40Published 4 days ago New York State To Sue Federal Government Over Global Entry Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State plans to sue the federal government over its decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:04Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo Offers Compromise to Homeland Security for Global Entry Applicants The governor said he would meet with the president on Thursday to discuss the ban on N.Y.-based applications to Trusted Traveler programs.

NYTimes.com 18 hours ago



Cuomo says he’ll ask Trump to reverse move on Global Entry ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor plans to propose to President Donald Trump that the state could share some driving records with federal immigration...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this