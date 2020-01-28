Global  

Faye Swetlik death: Body of missing six-year-old found

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Six-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found dead, authorities in South Carolina have confirmed.
Recent related news from verified sources

Missing girl found dead in S.C.; homicide investigation begins

CAYCE, S.C. — A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared Monday after getting off her school bus was found dead Thursday and a homicide investigation has...
Seattle Times

Search for missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, enters fourth day; drivers of 2 cars sought

The frantic search for Faye Marie Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who mysteriously vanished from in front of her South Carolina home Monday, has entered its...
FOXNews.com


