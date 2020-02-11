Global  

News24.com | Barr pushes back against Trump | Cruise ship passengers finally disembark: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Barr says he won't be 'bullied' by Trump's tweets | Cambodia: Cruise passengers disembark after two weeks at sea over virus fears; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cambodia tests cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

Cambodia tests cruise ship passengers for coronavirus 02:28

 There are no confirmed coronavirus cases on board, but everyone is being tested before they can disembark.

