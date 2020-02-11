News24.com | Barr pushes back against Trump | Cruise ship passengers finally disembark: WATCH the top world news videos for today

A Minnesota couple is stuck on a cruise ship with a roughly 3,000 other people in Japan after a passenger became sick with the coronavirus, reports Jennifer Mayerle (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December..

Trends and Talkers: Puppy Love While some are celebrating Valentine’s Day today, for those of us without a valentine, let's take a look at the cute pet videos that brought a smile to our faces this week. NASA astronaut Christina.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:56Published 4 hours ago