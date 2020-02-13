Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Massive Asteroid To Pass Within 3.6M Miles Of Earth On Saturday

Massive Asteroid To Pass Within 3.6M Miles Of Earth On Saturday

Newsy Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Massive Asteroid To Pass Within 3.6M Miles Of Earth On SaturdayWatch VideoNASA says a massive asteroid will make its way past Earth on Saturday.

The asteroid, known as 2002 PZ39, will be within 3.6 million miles of Earth during its passing. 

The asteroid is estimated to be somewhere between 1,400 and 3,200 feet long. Given its size and anticipated distance from Earth, the Minor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Massive Asteroid To Pass Within 3.6M Miles Of Earth On Saturday

Massive Asteroid To Pass Within 3.6M Miles Of Earth On Saturday 00:38

 The asteroid called 2002 PZ39 will be just under 3.6 million miles from Earth during its passing.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive asteroid won’t be hitting Earth on Saturday, NASA says

An asteroid large enough to cause planet-wide devastation will hurtle unsettlingly close to Earth early Saturday morning -- but the near-miss at a distance of...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

jimmyjimmyII

James E. Saunders, II Large asteroid to pass within 3.59 million miles of the Earth. That's a near miss. The 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor that… https://t.co/9w9CR5pqVm 14 minutes ago

MuneefBokhari

Muneef Bokhari RT @FOX5Vegas: The asteroid will pass within 3,590,000 miles of Earth. That's 15 times the distance from Earth to the moon, according to NA… 1 hour ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas The asteroid will pass within 3,590,000 miles of Earth. That's 15 times the distance from Earth to the moon, accord… https://t.co/TtUir5hHPT 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.