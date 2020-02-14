Global  

Government Will Not Charge Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Friday, 14 February 2020
The government will not bring charges against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe's attorneys revealed Friday that the Justice Department had closed its investigation. McCabe expressed his relief in an interview with CNN:

"To have this horrific black cloud that's been hanging over me and my family...
McCabe was accused of lying to investigators about whether he authorized a leak about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

BREAKING: Department of Justice Drops Investigation Into Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

BREAKING: Department of Justice Drops Investigation Into Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabeThe Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is dropping its investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Friday. In a letter, the US...
Mediaite

Justice Dept. closes case against ex-FBI official McCabe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comPoliticoTIMEeuronewsReuters

