Elizabeth Warren Sees Path Forward In Super Tuesday States

Newsy Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren Sees Path Forward In Super Tuesday StatesWatch VideoHello, Virginia!

Despite weak performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her campaign is forging on with an eye towards super Tuesday states like Virginia.

So here we are Virginia. The primaries have really started. We've heard from two states. We've got 55 states and territories ready...
 Despite weak performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sen. Elizabeth Warren aims to rebound in Super Tuesday states like Virginia.

Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate [Video]Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters over their online behavior. She said their harassment and threats could hurt party unity in the general election. Warren said: “I've..

Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise [Video]Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign. Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries..

Elizabeth Warren announces campaign event Feb. 23 in Denver

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren will be coming to Denver next weekend as Democratic contenders turns their focus toward crucial "Super Tuesday" states, the...
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Hasn’t Changed Position on Super PACs

Elizabeth Warren falsely claimed she has not changed her position on refusing help from Super PACs, even when she was confronted with hard and irrefutable...
Vorsg Xxul https://t.co/uyBff4nJTf Thankfully, that is the Democratic message I want to hear... maybe Bernie's momentum will b… https://t.co/Dc1hiEiVz6 5 days ago

