William Barr moves to take the reins of politically charged cases

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — While Attorney General William Barr asserted his independence from the White House this week, he has also been quietly intervening in a series of politically charged cases, including against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, people familiar with the matter said Friday. Barr installed a phalanx of outside lawyers to […]
