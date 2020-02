ONLY❤ONE RT @Reuters: ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea after his historic four-Os… 4 minutes ago kimchi RT @YahooNews: "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on Sunday after his hist… 20 minutes ago Jean M. O'Brien RT @ABC: The Oscar-winning director of the movie “Parasite" smiled and waved at a waiting crowd as he arrived home in South Korea. https://… 30 minutes ago Zoe RT @seattletimes: Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip bac… 49 minutes ago cock and ball news Oscar-winning `` Parasite'' director Bong Joon Ho greeted by applause in***and***to South Korea 52 minutes ago Elle RT @nbcwashington: Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip ba… 56 minutes ago LittyNews Oscar-winning “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho greeted by applause in return to South Korea https://t.co/OzyDtsPOqu https://t.co/t4I0EvuIBV 1 hour ago NBCWashington Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first tr… https://t.co/OxRrWVs7SB 1 hour ago