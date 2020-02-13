Global  

Trudeau calls emergency meeting after Canada pipeline protest shuts down railway service for thousands

FOXNews.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau canceled a scheduled trip to the Caribbean Sunday amid harsh backlash over his government’s handling of major blockades on railways across British Columbia, Ontario and other parts of the country in response to a $5 billion pipeline project.
Recent related news from verified sources

CN Rail shutting down all service in Eastern Canada over pipeline protest

CN Rail says it is being forced to shut down service in Eastern Canada due to ongoing pipeline protests, and temporary layoffs could be on the way.
CTV News

Pipeline Protests Cause Widespread Travel Delays Across Canada

A small protest in Ontario supporting an Indigenous effort to block a pipeline thousands of miles away has created large-scale disruption in Canada.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CTV News

