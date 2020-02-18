Global  

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020
* Washington:* The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in what it said was an effort to safeguard compensation payouts for sexual abuse victims. The organization has been accused of covering up generations of abuse inflicted on thousands of its young members and failing to do enough to root out pedophiles using the...
Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims 02:25

 The Boy Scouts of America have been around for more than 100 years and are one of the biggest youth organizations in the country.

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops

The decision by The Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 will not affect hundreds of troops in Northeast Ohio, according to Pat Scherer from the Great Trail Council..

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back...
AP Top Stories February 18 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection; Sanders...
