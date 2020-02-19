Pardoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for early release
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Former Illinois Democratic Govenor Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption, speaking Wednesday at a press event outside his Chicago home that sounded...
Author Alan Ellis wrote the "Federal Prison Guidebook" that details what prisoners like disgraced former Governor Rod Blagojevich can do if they're on their way out. If the commutation is immediate, he cannot stay another night in custody.