Pardoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for early release

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Pardoned former Governor Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for early releaseFormer Illinois Democratic Govenor Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption, speaking Wednesday at a press event outside his Chicago home that sounded...
News video: Blagojevich's Federal Rules On Leaving Prison

Blagojevich's Federal Rules On Leaving Prison 00:40

 Author Alan Ellis wrote the "Federal Prison Guidebook" that details what prisoners like disgraced former Governor Rod Blagojevich can do if they're on their way out. If the commutation is immediate, he cannot stay another night in custody.

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat' [Video]Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

Rod Blagojevich Calls Himself 'A Freed Political Prisoner' After Early Release From Prison [Video]Rod Blagojevich Calls Himself 'A Freed Political Prisoner' After Early Release From Prison

Calling himself “a freed political prisoner,” and sporting a fresh shaving cut on his chin, an unapologetic former Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he plans work to support wrongfully convicted inmates,..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 17:56Published


President Trump pardons former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

President Trump is using his powers of clemency to pardon nearly a dozen people, including high profile, white collar criminals. Among them is disgraced former...
CBS News

Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump Wednesday, a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence...
Seattle Times


bengalexfx

Wendy Pergentile RT @ofOrygun: @realDonaldTrump President Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday, including the “junk bond king” Michael R. Milken and forme… 13 minutes ago

lestes1242

Linda Estes RT @Trace___65roses: .@CBSThisMorning @PaulaReidCBS It's rumored that your segment this morning mentioned #RealityWinner and her silenced… 17 minutes ago

PIB8buoy2

PIB8buoy @RepAdamSchiff I beg your pardon. List them. I wasn't aware former Democrat governor Blagojevich was a political su… https://t.co/V7HwnVKN74 1 hour ago

DawgResistance

Dawg Resistance Since President Trump pardoned corrupt former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich… https://t.co/nIvJrBw9iR 1 hour ago

AlanPrkns

Alan Perkins RT @Helenhs: It’s despicable - a big red flashing sign that signals: White Collar Crime? Be My Guest! Trump pardoned 7 people today inclu… 2 hours ago

1290WJNO

1290 WJNO Of the eleven felons whose prison sentences were commuted or whose convictions were pardoned altogether on Tuesday,… https://t.co/xiUBc2vWud 2 hours ago

kawaiichan72

Angela Robinson RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: President Trump says he has commuted the prison sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois; par… 2 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Trump Commutes Corruption Sentence of Governor Rod Blagojevich of Illinois: The president also pardoned Bernard Kerik, the form… 2 hours ago

