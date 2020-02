Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say at least two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Caldwell. Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments came in late Thursday afternoon, and responding officers found multiple […] 👓 View full article