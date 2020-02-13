Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How COVID-19 Has Affected Medical Care For Non-Coronavirus Patients

How COVID-19 Has Affected Medical Care For Non-Coronavirus Patients

NPR Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak in China has pulled vital medical resources and personnel away from regular procedures. This is causing complications for people who need treatment for other diseases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center 01:53

 The Napa County Public Health Department confirms two patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and are being treated in isolation.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Midmorning With Aundrea - February 21, 2020 (Part 1) [Video]Midmorning With Aundrea - February 21, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 2) Today, travel guru Kelly McKellar discusses how the Coronavirus outbreak may impact your travel plans. And some hospitals are suing patients who cannot pay their medical bills. And we..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Ballet Dancers in China Practice While Wearing Medical Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Ballet Dancers in China Practice While Wearing Medical Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, ballet dancers are shown stretching and practicing while wearing medical masks. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Landmark Health and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Collaborate to Bring High-touch, In-home Medical Care to Complex Patients

Landmark Health and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Collaborate to Bring High-touch, In-home Medical Care to Complex PatientsHUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #housecallsareback--Landmark Health and its affiliated medical group (Landmark) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode...
Business Wire

Photos: Houston's largest health system opens 17-floor TMC expansion

Memorial Hermann Health System, Houston's largest health system, opened a new 17-floor critical care tower at its Texas Medical Center hospital. Memorial...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.