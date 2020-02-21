Global  

Sanders' socialist revolution sweeps Sin City with Nevada caucus win

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders swept Sin City on Saturday, dominating the Nevada caucuses in a victory that makes the senator the unequivocal 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner.
Buttigieg, Sanders Address Supporters Amid Nevada Results

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg speak to supporters as Nevada caucus results roll in.
NPR

Bernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada CaucusesBernie Sanders is projected to win Saturday’s Nevada caucus, the third big contest in the Democratic primary going into the 2020 general election, the...
The Wrap

