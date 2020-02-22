Trump: If Partial Truce Holds, ‘I Would Put My Name’ On Taliban Peace Deal

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )





U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday a seven-day partial truce with the Afghan Taliban has “been holding up” and it could eventually lead to his signing of a



Trump’s remarks came a day after the “reduction in violence” truce took effect... By Ayaz GulU.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday a seven-day partial truce with the Afghan Taliban has “been holding up” and it could eventually lead to his signing of a peace deal with the insurgent group scheduled for this week.Trump’s remarks came a day after the “reduction in violence” truce took effect 👓 View full article

