Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally on Monday, kicking off a two-day visit likely to be more about pomp and ceremony than concrete agreements.
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

President Trump Heads To India For First Official Trip [Video]President Trump Heads To India For First Official Trip

Though President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on good terms, the countries have had a strained trade relationship.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published


Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an ever-closer defense partnership, but sharp differences over...
Preparations Are Underway For Trump's First Official Visit To India

Last year, President Trump hosted India's prime minister at a rally in a Houston stadium. Next week, Narendra Modi returns the favor with a rally in his home...
Tweets about this

ChalmersConor

Conor Chalmers RT @FRANCE24: Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India https://t.co/icrk0NNXUg https://t.co/pXc4XV77LU 18 minutes ago

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India https://t.co/icrk0NNXUg https://t.co/pXc4XV77LU 28 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India https://t.co/lOzzdwLigt https://t.co/KwmplCUp80 31 minutes ago

mr_matth

Matthieu RT @AFPSouthAsia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally today, kicki… 38 minutes ago

PSingh76633752

Senior Citizen (My daughter is facing Dv) RT @AFP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally, kicking off a visit… 3 hours ago

RedPillDetox

🌈ЯΞÐPłŁŁÐΞtФЖ🌊 RT @cahulaan: Mega rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpa… 3 hours ago

AFPSouthAsia

AFP South Asia Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally today,… https://t.co/Vc3qCWpLJ8 3 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick Mega rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US… https://t.co/ETvoBAiFMX 3 hours ago

