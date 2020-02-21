Massive rally to kick off Trump's first official visit to India
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome his US counterpart Donald Trump to India with a massive rally on Monday, kicking off a two-day visit likely to be more about pomp and ceremony than concrete agreements.
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...
US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an ever-closer defense partnership, but sharp differences over...