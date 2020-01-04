Global  

Trump Pledges To Defend India From ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said at a large rally in India Monday the United States will remain a “loyal” ally pledged to defend it from “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Appearing with first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of 110,000 at a newly built cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, the...
News video: Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India

Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India 04:31

 US President Donald Trump spoke on various topics at the Namaste Trump event at Motera staduium. On the defence front, he said that US will sign $ 3 bn defence deals with India. Trump said, “I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in...

Will sign deals worth over $3 Billion in defence equipments with India: Donald Trump

Focusing more on the issue of radical Islamic terrorism, he said that his administration unleashed "full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of...
DNA

Radical Sikh outfit urges Trump to exert pressure on India

Ahead of the President Donald Trump’s visit to India, radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa has urged the U.S. to exert pressure on India to ensure respect f
Hindu


