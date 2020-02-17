Trump in India: After Richard Nixon, Barack Obama; Donald Trump sixth US president to visit India
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people.
Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India...
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...