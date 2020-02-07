COVID-19 Death Toll Statistics: South Korea, Italy Cases Increasing

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...
The coronavirus epidemic seemingly came out of nowhere in the beginning of the year and within a matter of days managed to wreak havoc with stock markets. As the... Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS 2 •Reuters •Deutsche Welle •WorldNews