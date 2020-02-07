Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19 Death Toll Statistics: South Korea, Italy Cases Increasing

COVID-19 Death Toll Statistics: South Korea, Italy Cases Increasing

HNGN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
COVID-19 Death Toll Statistics: South Korea, Italy Cases IncreasingAn increase in the cases of the contagion and the death rate of the virus is alarming. More countries are buckling like Italy and China that are the hardest hit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 01:13

 Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb [Video]Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Reaches 2,200, Continues To Climb

As the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, we've now learned of an explosion of cases in South Korea, where some residents are being warned against even going outside;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working [Video]China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working

WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle. On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day. According..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Panic: Fear Vs Facts – OpEd

The coronavirus epidemic seemingly came out of nowhere in the beginning of the year and within a matter of days managed to wreak havoc with stock markets. As the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS 2ReutersDeutsche WelleWorldNews

China reports 52 more virus deaths, lowest in 3 weeks

Beijing (AFP) Feb 26, 2020 China on Wednesday reported 52 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest figure in more than three weeks, bringing the death toll to...
Terra Daily Also reported by •France 24

Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN COVID-19 Death Toll Statistics: South Korea, Italy Cases Increasing https://t.co/6W9kxf39L3 https://t.co/t91MKcLeTD 42 minutes ago

Joely97158808

Joely Of course, the death toll from Covid-19 in China alone is scary but look at the statistics. 123m people in China ar… https://t.co/LJpY3GbQAU 2 days ago

_yu_mmmy

_یامی RT @dean_wiin: The Iranian regime does not provide accurate information about COVID-19. The death toll is higher than official statistics.… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.