Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 Years

Newsy Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 YearsWatch VideoOne of the world's top swimmers can't compete for eight years after he refused to complete an anti-doping test. 

Sun Yang became China's first male swimmer to win a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. In total, he has six Olympic medals. 

The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed down Sun's...
News video: Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 Years

Olympic Champion Sun Yang Banned From Competition For 8 Years 00:45

 Sun told Chinese state media the eight-year ban is unfair and that he plans to appeal the ruling to Switzerland&apos;s supreme court.

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban [Video]Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. ..

China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping [Video]China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

Sun Yang banned for eight years

Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case

Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping caseChinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Factbox: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

Factbox on Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang, who was banned from the sport for eight years for an out-of-competition dope test...
