Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super Tuesday

Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super Tuesday

Newsy Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super TuesdayWatch VideoA day before South Carolina's presidential primary, Senator Amy Klobuchar is skipping ahead to Super Tuesday states like here in Virginia. 

Despite a third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, she performed poorly in the Iowa and Nevada caucuses, and recent South Carolina polling shows her far behind other...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super Tuesday

Klobuchar Aims To Broaden Support Ahead of Super Tuesday 01:24

 Looking for a Super Tuesday bump, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is focusing on doing well in Virginia and Minnesota

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday [Video]Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Mainland China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday the numbers are down from 508 cases a day..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.