Biden projected as big winner in South Carolina

Japan Today Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden was projected to score a commanding win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday, reviving his faltering White House campaign and halting the surge of national…
News video: Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary 02:25

 It was a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday, reviving his faltering White House campaign and halting the surge of national...
Reuters

Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

Bernie Sanders is keeping up his populist attacks on Joe Biden, while Biden snared a big endorsement from a South Carolina party kingmaker. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

