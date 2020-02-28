Global  

The US Is Not Prepared For Coronavirus: We Need To Take Action – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus (COVID-19) is in its very early stages in the United States so it is too early to predict its full impacts. The World Health Organization reports that COVID-19 has stricken more than 86,000 people around the world, killing nearly 3,000 and has spread to at least 60 countries. The global march of COVID-19 looks...
ECB's Weidmann: No need for immediate monetary policy action due to coronavirus

There is no need to take immediate monetary policy action due to the coronavirus outbreak, the European Central Bank's Jens Weidmann said on Friday, adding that...
Reuters

G7 to take 'concerted action' to limit coronavirus growth hit - France

G7 countries will take "concerted action" to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth and their finance ministers will discuss by phone...
Reuters India

