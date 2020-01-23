Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe > Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says

Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, after her husband said on Saturday he believed she had contracted the coronavirus in prison.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing 02:35

 The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

No breakthrough, says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband after meeting with PM [Video]No breakthrough, says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband after meeting with PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband has said there was "no breakthrough" with Boris Johnson when they discussed efforts to free the British-Iranian mother from imprisonment in Tehran. Richard Ratcliffe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe thought to have contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran, has contracted suspected novel coronavirus, her husband has said.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bptheyounger

Redrob RT @itvnews: Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/vDX… 5 minutes ago

Jools48

Julie Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/rTeIRjRnc7 10 minutes ago

itvlondon

ITV London Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/V7UIIPVp9X 15 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/vDX4VYCnYp 16 minutes ago

MrDJones

...it's David by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, sa… https://t.co/MweIDB6KdX 19 minutes ago

realBertEgbe

Bert Egbe RT @SkyNewsBreak: Iran's judiciary spokesman says jailed dual British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health after her… 22 minutes ago

rinachandran

Sceptical Scribe Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says #FreeNazanin #coronavirus https://t.co/wqO9AOrg76 53 minutes ago

DanWilliams

Dan Williams Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says https://t.co/RDiOVJVY3c via @Reuters 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.