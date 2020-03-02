Global  

Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed coronavirus concerns with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday amid reports Israel is about to restrict the entry of travelers from parts of the United States.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country 00:57

 Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country The 14-day quarantine was announced by the county's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The quarantine is set to begin on Thursday. Daniel Estrin, Reporter, via NPR News Israel's health minister, Yaakov Litzman, called the move a "necessary...

