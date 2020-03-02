Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads



All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:59 Published 5 days ago How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?



Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence WASHINGTON: Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice...

WorldNews 1 week ago



News24.com | Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group's conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence,...

News24 1 week ago





Tweets about this