Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Newsy Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At BoeingWatch VideoInvestigators say design flaws in the Boeing 737 Max plane are to blame for an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash last year, according to an interim report released Monday. 

The crash killed all 157 people on board who were headed from Ethiopia to Nairobi and happened months after a plane from Lion Air, an Indonesian...
News video: Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing 01:19

 The report says MCAS design, an automated safety feature designed to prevent the plane from stalling, &quot;made it vulnerable to undesired activation.&quot;

Boeing's design and training blamed in Ethiopia's interim report on 737 MAX crash

The pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 found themselves fighting the MCAS system, which activated three times before the pilots apparently switched it off...
Ethiopian Officials Say Faulty Boeing Software Played Role In Deadly 737 Max Crash

The findings of the interim report were released a day before the anniversary of the crash of Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.
