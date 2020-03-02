President Trump, Vice President Pence, And Members Of White House Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing – Transcript
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We just attended a very important task force meeting on the virus that everybody is talking about all over the world. No matter where you go, that’s what’s on people’s minds. And we are going to take care of, and have been taking care of, the American public and the American...
Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his White House coronavirus task force will meet with drug company executives on Monday as his administration sought to shore up... Reuters Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com