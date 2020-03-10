Global  

China's coronavirus epicenter sees single-digit cases for first time

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicenter of the epidemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more businesses reopened with local authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures.
News video: China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede 01:44

 President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

