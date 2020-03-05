Global  

Spain's PM to hold meetings via video conference after minister diagnosed with coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold all meetings via video conference starting from Thursday after fellow minister Irene Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus, the government said in a statement.
News video: Italy Goes on Complete Lock-down to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

Italy Goes on Complete Lock-down to Halt Spread of Coronavirus 01:13

 The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

