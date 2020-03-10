Justin Trudeau self-quarantines amid coronavirus outbreak after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

Global  

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said Thursday that he is self-quarantining in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
 Keeping away from friends, relatives and public transport are all recommendations for self-isolation during the Covid-19 virus outbreak. Here is a detailed look at the guidelines for staying at home.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolating over coronavirus fears

His wife returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms
