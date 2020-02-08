Global  

Pasta, toilet paper and flour sold out in some London supermarkets

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020
An increasing number of supermarket shelves in London were empty on Friday as people rushed to buy pasta, toilet paper, flour and frozen food after the government ordered people with coronavirus to isolate themselves.
 Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.

