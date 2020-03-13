Global  

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus. She and their three children are also under a two-week quarantine.

The prime minister's office announced the positive test in a statement on Thursday. It said...
 The prime minister does not currently plan to be tested because he doesn't have symptoms.

