Dr. Anthony Fauci: National Lockdown In U.S. Shouldn't Be Ruled Out
Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoInfectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that a U.S. lockdown shouldn't be ruled out to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Fauci, part of the Trump Administration's coronavirus task force, said on CNN's "State of the Union" he'd like to see more extreme action taken to reduce public gatherings.
He...
