Japan to review school closures based on expert meeting

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Japanese government will consider what to do about school closures and public events based on a meeting of coronavirus experts to be held later on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
