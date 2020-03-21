Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Has China Really Stamped Out Its Coronavirus Crisis? – Analysis

Has China Really Stamped Out Its Coronavirus Crisis? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
By Andy Heil*

(RFE/RL) — Words like “draconian” and “Mao-style social controls” have been used to describe Chinese officials’ restrictions on society in central China in their battle against the deadly new coronavirus.

Few would disagree that once Chinese officials fully acknowledged the danger posed by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.