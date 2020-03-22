Russian Army sending hard-hit Italy coronavirus aid after Putin phone call

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his nation's army to deliver medical aid to Italy – the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – after offering help during a Saturday phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. 👓 View full article



