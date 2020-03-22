Global  

Russian Army sending hard-hit Italy coronavirus aid after Putin phone call

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his nation's army to deliver medical aid to Italy – the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – after offering help during a Saturday phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
 The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy now exceeds that of China, as the army transports coffins from inundated cemetaries in the Lombardy region. The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405

