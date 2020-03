Colombia prison riot kills at least 23 amid coronavirus fears, officials say

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At least 23 people died in a prison riot Sunday in Bogotá, Colombia, after prisoners attempted to escape in light of rising tensions over the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. 👓 View full article



