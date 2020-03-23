Global  

Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus

Monday, 23 March 2020
Metalworkers unions in Italy's northern Lombardy region said on Monday they would strike to protect the health of their members because a government decree temporarily shutting many businesses due to coronavirus contained too many loopholes and exceptions.
