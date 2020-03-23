Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Metalworkers unions in Italy's northern Lombardy region said on Monday they would strike to protect the health of their members because a government decree temporarily shutting many businesses due to coronavirus contained too many loopholes and exceptions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandy Johns Italy’s Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus https://t.co/UOT74lZBig 15 minutes ago Yakov Koltovskoy Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/nXRRYw76LD 17 minutes ago Cowboy Brit ROME (Reuters) - Metalworkers unions in Italy’s northern Lombardy region said on Monday they would strike to protec… https://t.co/r9wRlB0IXV 21 minutes ago skip . Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus https://t.co/yywf3PD74m 26 minutes ago Devdiscourse Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus https://t.co/deOxu7vZS6 34 minutes ago Axel Karlsson ITALY METALWORKERS UNIONS CALL FOR REGIONAL STRIKE IN LOMBARDY IN PROTEST AGAINST GOVT DECREE LISTING COMPANIES THA… https://t.co/wBFecEC8E8 53 minutes ago