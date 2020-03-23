Madrid to use ice rink as morgue for coronavirus victims

Global  

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020
A Madrid ice rink is to be used as a makeshift morgue for coronavirus victims, as the number of cases in the capital rose to 10,575 and 1,263 deaths, city authorities said on Monday.
 Spain reported its sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with infections rising among health workers, while funeral vans began arriving at Madrid’s ice rink, hastily transformed into a makeshift morgue. Emer McCarthy reports.

