Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Good And Bad Of Low Oil Prices – Analysis

The Good And Bad Of Low Oil Prices – Analysis

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
By Amit Bhandari*

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit everything – especially the energy markets. Crude oil prices have crashed almost 40% on the back of a demand shock, as also a supply shock as Saudi Arabia and Russia refused to agree on production caps. The U.S., which is the world’s top oil producer, isn’t unscathed –...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bentham_b

mark bentham RT @WishboneBrewery: Here’s a bit of honesty for you. It seems there are a bunch of trade customers out there that are really pissed off at… 55 seconds ago

RevSmith0990

RevSmith RT @paullewismoney: Why bother with the EU procuring tried and tested equipment at good prices when you can buy a new untried product from… 1 minute ago

Al_1_1_1

Al.1 RT @ScottTerrioHMA: Probably a good time to relaunch this one I wrote a while back. How Canadians could walk away from their homes. https:/… 3 minutes ago

Nuclearcherries

Isolated Cherries 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏳️‍⚧️ If you have really good turnip prices I'll gladly pay 10% if you let me pop over and sell! I'll also throw in some cherries! 4 minutes ago

JSelaise

l'eau ain't juice😶 Food prices are on a hike. But, the Dbees for Twitter streets be impressed by good grammar from a Politrickcian. G… https://t.co/So495gVwbN 4 minutes ago

MeowMeowFuzzyy

Cobblepot RT @champagne_lassi: during these testing times when economy is suffering & our farmers are suffering because of closure of marketplaces it… 6 minutes ago

drrollergator

Dr RollerGator PhD Adam Smith. When prices suddenly increase for a good, particularly in a non monopolistic or non monopsonic market,… https://t.co/Y5owI3M7JT 6 minutes ago

Donnartforyou

[email protected] @BN9 Good.Maybe housing prices will fall and burst the fake bubble of overinflated prices that have been wreaking… https://t.co/7fovBUqYUO 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.