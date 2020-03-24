Global  

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 107 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase to date in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of cases to 686, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Tuesday.
