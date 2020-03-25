Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 743 In One Day

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoOver the weekend, Italy was looking at a decrease in its coronavirus deaths after surpassing China's official death toll and becoming the new epicenter of the pandemic. Now, the deaths are rising again, and officials fear there are thousands more cases than are being reported.



Italy's coronavirus deaths rose by... Watch VideoOver the weekend, Italy was looking at a decrease in its coronavirus deaths after surpassing China's official death toll and becoming the new epicenter of the pandemic. Now, the deaths are rising again, and officials fear there are thousands more cases than are being reported.Italy's coronavirus deaths rose by 👓 View full article

