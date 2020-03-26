Global  

Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2.2tn economic rescue package

Independent Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Emergency relief worth more than half the nation's annual budget — the largest of its kind in American history
News video: Coronavirus Economic Rescue Package Hits Roadblock In Senate

Coronavirus Economic Rescue Package Hits Roadblock In Senate 01:52

 Congress had hoped to send a signal to the financial markets with a deal on a COVID-19 economic rescue package, but a vote in the Senate hit a roadblock. CBS News’ Nancy Chen reports.

